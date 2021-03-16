SVG: Minibus Owners and Operators must now be vaccinated in order to transport more passengers
A new requirement will soon be in place for Mini Bus Owners and Operators who wish to transport more than half the passengers for which they are licensed.
This is according to Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.
He said on Radio on Sunday that a Statutory Rule and Order will be passed, stating that minibus operators must be vaccinated, before they are allowed to transport more passengers.
