SVG: FORMER POLICE STABS GIRLFRIEND TO DEATH

(iWitness News) Police were, on Saturday, called to the scene at Park Hill where a former member of their ranks is alleged to have stabbed his girlfriend to death.

The dead woman has been identified as Mickiesha Gumbs — said to be in her 30s — a mother of three daughters.

She is said to have died at the hands of the former police officer, who currently works in security.

Gumbs’ death brings the homicide count in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2020 to four.

She is the second woman to be killed this year, both allegedly at the hands of a former lover.

On Jan. 30, Arianna Taylor-Israel died after being shot in Kingstown, allegedly by her husband, Mitch Israel, who has since been charged with murder in connection with her death.

The four homicides do not include the death of Zimron “Murder” Fraser, whose body was discovered in his hometown of Barrouallie earlier Saturday afternoon.

Police are said to be investigating a theory that Fraser might have committed suicide.