Strengthening administrative structures: PM Harris announces senior civil service position changes

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris congratulates the outgoing Chief Personnel Officer, Mrs Torfrida Rochester.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, January 16, 2020 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on Wednesday January 15 at his first Monthly Press Conference of the year, announced the appointment of a new Chief Personnel Officer, new Matron at the JNF General Hospital, and the movement of permanent secretaries in two ministries.

“Your Team Unity Government continues to strengthen our administrative structures and ensure the best people are appointed on merit to senior positions,” said Dr Harris as he announced the changes, which he noted followed discussions at Cabinet.

At the Human Resource Management Department, Mrs Torfrida Rochester, the Chief Personnel Officer, has applied for retirement, and designated as the incoming Chief Personnel Officer is Ms Sheridane Warner. Both Mrs Rochester and Ms Warner were at the press conference, which was held at the Parliamentary Lounge in Government Headquarters.

“I want on behalf on my Cabinet to commend Mrs Rochester’s professionalism and service over the entire course of her career in the Civil Service,” said Prime Minister Harris. “I congratulate Ms Warner on her promotion to Chief Personnel Officer. Ms Warner’s temperament, training, experience and progressive outlook should serve her well in her new assignment, and of course she could continue to call upon Mrs Rochester for advice.”

Mr Ron Collins, who was present at the press conference, will take up the post of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Posts, Urban Development, and Transport. Dr Harris said: “I commend Mr Collins for his service and deliverables in the Ministry of Labour, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Social Security and Nevis Affairs from which is leaving onto new assignment.”

Ms Sharon Rattan, who previously served as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Posts, Urban Development, and Transport, “will take up the post of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Social Security and Nevis Affairs, and we welcome her to this new assignment.”

Mrs Kerry Tuckett has been promoted to Matron at the J.N.F. General Hospital. According to Prime Minister Harris, Mrs Tuckett brings years of professional experience, and superb qualifications that will help the government to advance quality health care in St. Kitts and the Federation as a whole. Mrs Tuckett was present at the press conference.

“I congratulate you Mrs Tuckett and I want at the same time to thank Matron Sonia Daly-Finley for her long and meritorious service in health care delivery,” said the Honourable Prime Minister. “We expect, of course, that these experienced officers will settle in well in their new posts in due season.”

Also present at the press conference were the Hon Vance Amory, Senior Minister and Minister of Labour, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Social Security and Nevis Affairs; the Hon Ian Patches Liburd, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Posts, Urban Development, and Transport; and Dr Delores Stapleton-Harris, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Harris also announced that Ms Carla Astaphan has been named as the new chairperson of a broad-based Reparations Committee.

According to Dr Harris, the Committee will pursue the 10-point plan enumerated by CARICOM with necessary adaptations, starting with an extensive public education programme on Reparations and issues related to the country’s relationship with Africa. Ms Astaphan will be assisted by other members of that committee, who according to the Prime Minister, will be identified and named shortly.