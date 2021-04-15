STEVE FARIER NAMED PRESIDENT OF THE BANKERS AND FINANCIAL SERVICES ASSOCIATION OF ST.KITTS-NEVIS

Mr. Steve Farier succeeds Mr. Chad Allen, Manager (St. Kitts Operations) of The Bank of Nevis, (formally Royal Bank of Canada) as the new President of the Bankers and Financial Services Association of St.Kitts-Nevis .

Mr. Farier holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Financial Analysis and Fund Management from the University of Exeter (UK) and is a Certified Residential Underwriter (CRU) as well as a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS). Mr. Farier is currently the General Manager at TDC Financial Services Company Ltd and has contributed to the development of the financial sector of St. Kitts and Nevis for over fifteen (15) years.

Mr. Farier stated, “It is with tremendous gratitude that I accept this new challenge. The BFSA aims to preserve a sound banking system by increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of banking services within St. Kitts and Nevis. We all know the crucial role that financial institutions play in our everyday personal and business lives. Hence, by promoting the general welfare and usefulness of banking, the BFSA acts as the primary outside resource for its members in accomplishing their goals and objectives.”

The BFSA is comprised of representatives from each of the following financial institutions: TDC Financial Services Company Ltd, St. Kitts Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd, The Bank of Nevis Ltd, Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Ltd, Republic Bank (EC) Ltd, and CIBC First Caribbean International Bank.

We extend hearty congratulations to Mr. Steve Farier on his appointment.