Statia confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

ST. EUSTATIUS–The public entity St. Eustatius has confirmed that two persons tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of active cases on the islands stands at two.

The St. Eustatius Public Health Department stated that due to the previous false-positive tests that occurred last week, they had two tests verified to confirm that these were indeed positive.

The positive test results were confirmed by Dr. Sharda Baboe of St. Eustatius Healthcare Foundation and the Public Health Department. She is the contact person for the laboratories that carry out testing for COVID-19 abroad.

The two persons who tested positive are in isolation. They had travelled abroad for medical attention, returning from medical referrals. One person travelled to Bonaire and the other to Curaçao.

There are currently 93 persons in quarantine in Statia and a total of 18 tests are pending.