STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF LEVI BENOIT

Feb 01, 2021.

The executive and members of the Media Workers Association of Grenada express deepest condolence to the family and colleagues on the passing of Levi Benoit.

Benoit was employed with the Grenada Broadcasting Network as a Camera Operator/ Driver for well over thirty years.

He died on Monday February 1st, 2021, after a brief illness.

Benoit’s contribution to the media was not mainly as the guy behind the lens capturing the moments, but on numerous occasions acted as the reporter and posed questions to the panelists.

Levi formed an Integral part of this noble profession, and acted as a guide for young Camera Operators and reporters, whom he came in contact with.

We trust that his family friends and colleagues remember him and cherish his memories.