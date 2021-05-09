Statement of Condolence on the Passing of Hubert Hughes, Former Chief Minister of Anguilla

OECS Media Statement

Saturday, May 8, 2021 — The OECS extends sincere condolences to the Hughes Family and to the Government and people of Anguilla on the passing of the Honourable Hubert Benjamin Hughes, former Chief Minister.

The late Honourable Hubert Hughes served as Anguilla’s Chief Minister from 1994 to 1999, 1999 to 2000 and 2010 to 2015, respectively.

Reflecting on the esteemed tenure of the former Chief Minister, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Chairman of the OECS Authority, Dr. the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, underscored his passion and unwavering support for regional integration.

“Comrade Hughes was a true Caribbean champion, very passionate about our distinctive civilization. It was a privilege to have served with him. My sincere condolences to the people and Government of Anguilla. May his soul rest in peace.“

Heads of Governments and dignitaries throughout the OECS region conveyed heartfelt tributes and messages of condolence on the passing of the well-loved statesman. Highlights from the tributes dedicated to the Honourable Hubert Hughes are as follows:

Dr. The Rt. Honourable Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada

“I wish to express my heartfelt sympathies to all the people of Anguilla on the passing of Comrade Hughes, this illustrious son of the soil. Hubert had been a strong advocate for a Caribbean free of the legacy of its colonial past. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Honourable Joseph Easton Farrell, Premier of Montserrat

“The Government and people of Montserrat extend deepest condolences to the Government and people of Anguilla and throughout the region. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The Honourable Allen Chastanet, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia

“Honourable Hubert was a very good man. My sympathies to the Government and citizens of Anguilla.”

Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

“My deepest condolences to the Government and people of Anguilla. Hubert was an amiable person, full of life, a member of the Monetary Council and deeply rooted to St. Kitts and Nevis.”

His Excellency Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS

“The Honourable Hubert Hughes was a proud and fierce champion of regional integration and a reliable and consistent presence within the OECS Authority throughout his tenure as Chief Minister. The OECS Commission extends its deepest sympathies to his beloved wife Mrs. Norma Hughes, his family, the Government and people of Anguilla.”

The Honourable Dr. Ellis Webster, Premier of Anguilla, thanked fellow Heads of Governments and dignitaries for their sentiments of condolence and hailed former Chief Minister Hughes as one of Anguilla’s most revered political leaders, noting that his influence has been felt by many in Anguilla and throughout the region.

“The people of Anguilla will forever be grateful for his contribution to the development of our beautiful island.”

The Honourable Premier also stated that the Government of Anguilla, in collaboration with the family, will announce plans for the period of national mourning and formal remembrance for the life and legacy of the late Honourable Hubert Hughes.

As a mark of respect, flags at the OECS Commission will be flown at half-mast from today, Saturday, May 8, for a period of seven days.

Click here to view the official statement from the Government of Anguilla.