Statement from RBC Royal Bank: Temporary closure of RBC’s branch in Basseterre, St. Kitts

TORONTO (CANADA) – July 12, 2020 — Following a fire on Friday evening at the RBC Royal Bank (“RBC”) branch on Fort Street in Basseterre (St. Kitts), RBC wishes to advise that the branch will be temporarily closed until further notice.

On Friday evening, the local fire brigade responded to reports of smoke coming from the branch. A fire was discovered and quickly extinguished. Thankfully, the branch had been closed for the day and no injuries were reported. RBC wishes to thank the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Service for their quick response and swift action. Thanks to their efforts the fire was quickly contained and further damage was prevented.

As we further assess the damage and begin restoration activities, clients are advised to make use of RBC’s digital, mobile, and ATM offerings for most day-to-day banking transactions. Clients may also visit the nearby branch on Wellington Road, which is currently open Monday to Thursday from 8:00am to 1:00pm, and Fridays from 8:00am to 2:00pm. Clients who make use of RBC’s Night Deposit service at the Basseterre branch are asked to visit the Wellington Road branch in order to be given access to the Wellington Road branch Night Deposit chute.

We thank our clients for their patience and understanding.

