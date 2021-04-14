Statement from CPDC on the La Soufriere Volcano eruption in St Vincent and the Grenadines

The Caribbean Policy Development Centre (CPDC) joins with the regional and international community in expressing our best wishes to the people and Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as they navigate the ongoing eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

During this time of adversity, CPDC stands ready to help our member organization, Windward Islands Farmers Association, and our grantee Richmond Vale Academy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as our other trusted partners as they battle with the effects of La Soufriere’s volcanic activity in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

We also urge persons to stay safe and heed precautionary warnings to remain indoors to avoid the ashfall impacts, or evacuate from danger zones as directed. The continued volcanic eruptions have been compounded by the challenges related to COVID-19, but remaining indoors or going to available shelters can assist in protecting the community.

In times of emergencies, the CPDC remains cognizant of the social and health implications of natural disasters. CPDC acknowledges the importance of safeguarding the civil rights and freedoms of persons during this disaster, as such individual liberties are the cornerstone of our democratic societies.

CPDC encourages the Government and policymakers to do their utmost best to protect those most vulnerable in society, among them the elderly, persons with disabilities, children, and women, during this difficult period.

CPDC pledges to work closely with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the Government to help communities affected by the volcano. Mr Richard Jones, Officer in Charge of CPDC, notes that “CPDC is liaising with regional and international partners to provide critical in-country support to assist in the disaster relief efforts on the island.” Our thoughts and prayers are with the island, we are one, and we will continue to fight, recover and rebuild stronger from this disaster.

About CPDC

CPDC is a regional umbrella body of non-governmental organisation for over 30 years and is headquartered in Barbados. CPDC advocates on several economic, social and environmental development issues affecting the region. The Centre also provides technical assistance and small grant support to civil society organisations across the Caribbean.

#####