Statement by the CCJ President on the passing of Ambassador Gerald Thompson Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.



With great sadness, I learnt of the passing of former Ambassador Gerald Thompson of the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs and who also served at the Trinidad and Tobago Embassy in Washington. As an expert in the field of international law, Ambassador Thompson was very instrumental in establishing the legal framework to support the formation of the CCJ. In particular, he played a pivotal role in crafting the instruments that gave rise to the Court, the Commission and the Trust Fund. He was always available to the Commission, our first President and the then Court Executive Administrator for consultation and advice. The CCJ owes him a tremendous debt of gratitude. We extend sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.