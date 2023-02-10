Statement by Political Leader of The Nevis Reformation Party Honourable Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge

My fellow Nevisians and residents, Greetings. I am the Honourable Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, Party leader of the Nevis Reformation Party and Elected Representative of Nevis 4, St. James Parish.

As you are aware, The NRP contested five (5) seats in the recently held elections of 12th December 2022. The results of those elections in two of those constituencies are being challenged in the High Court by the NRP Candidates, Dr. Patricia Bartlette and Ms. Jaedee Caines. The NRP won two (2) seats. Nevis 4 was won by myself and the Hon. Cleone Stapelton-Simmons won Nevis 5 (St. Thomas Parish).

With two elected members, the NRP is entitled to have one member appointed as Opposition Leader, provided that that member is supported by the other elected member. The Opposition Leader is entitled to nominate a Senator in The Nevis Island Assembly.

The Executive Committee of the Nevis Reformation Party took a decision on December 29th, 2022, that I, as Party Leader, should be appointed the Opposition Leader. The Hon. Cleone Stapeleton – Simmonds was made aware of the Executive decision and was requested to advise the GG (Governor General) of her support for me as the Opposition Leader in furtherance of the decision of the Executive.

While I will not go into the details of the situation at hand, It is with regret that I inform you that, to date, Honorable Cleone Stapeleton-Simmonds has not complied with the request of the Executive Committee to sign the letter. As such, the Governor-General has not appointed an Opposition Leader.

As leader of this party, therefore, I wish to advise that the Honorable Cleone Stapeleton-Simmonds has been conditionally suspended from the institutions of the NRP, pending the findings and recommendations of the NRP Disciplinary Committee.

I can assure you, that as we take this time that God has given us to build our resilience, our integrity and our togetherness, my NRP remains resolute that we have a mandate to take Nevis in a new direction, to overcome the many social, economic and environmental challenges that we face in today’s ever-changing World.

The people of Nevis deserve a caring and compassionate NRP government that can empathize with our struggling families and who want a brighter and more sustainable future. Our people deserve an NRP government that understands the importance of creating jobs and providing adequate health care services here on Nevis.

It is not an easy road, there are many challenges along this path but, we know that God will continue to guide us to ensure that nothing happens before the appointed time and when he is ready, NRP will be ready to serve the people of Nevis.

We ask for your continued prayers and support as we continue to serve the people of Nevis. Thank you for listening, and May God continue to bless us all.