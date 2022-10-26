Statement by Former Prime Minister , Parliamentary Representative for Const#7 and Leader of the People’s Labour Party Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris following the Opening of the New Session of Parliament -Tuesday October 25th, 2022

Today I attended the inaugural sitting of the new Parliament following the August 5th, 2022, General Elections. I took the oath of office as the member of Parliament for the people of St. Christopher 7. I intend to faithfully and constructively contribute to Parliamentary life not only on behalf of my constituents not only on behalf of the 5000 plus voters who supported the PLP in the general elections but also on behalf of all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.I love the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and whatever I can do to advance the development of our country I shall do so. We are at a critical junction on our journey of nation building. The work done of the last 7 years has set our country on a strong development trajectory with the best financial standing in history and in the Americas. We have instituted programs to reduce crime and make our streets safe again. The poor was being helped with income support programs. Through the solar farm project, we aimed to put energy sustainability on a firm footing. Our perennial water problems were being addressed. The future of our country was bright. Our citizens and residents experienced progress in all areas of human endeavor.In or out of Parliament, I shall continue to promote and defend our democracy, freedom, fairness, justice and progressive policies that put our people to work and incentivize entrepreneurial endeavors of our people.#stkittsandnevis #7 #NationBuilding