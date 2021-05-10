Statement by Dr The Hon Timothy Harris Prime Minister St Kitts and Nevis Mother’s Day

Sunday 9 May 2021

Myfellow residents and citizens.

Iwish all mothers in our federation a joyous and blessed Mother’s Day.

Onbehalf of our Federation, I must thank all our mothers – biological and adopted mothers, for all your caring, sharing and every other good deed that you do. You are the glue that holds us together. It is your work that builds and keeps families and our communities strong and our families close.

Mother’sDay is the one day of the year we take a step back and remind ourselves of all that our mothers and grandmothers do for us. Much of your work is done in silence, without fanfare or without attention. Your efforts are often unseen and at times may go unnoticed.

Today, I say to all mothers and grandmothers in St Kitts and Nevis that we see your work – and we are very, very grateful for it.

COVID-19 has reinforced the importance of family, and the importance of looking after and staying close to those we love. This makes the focus on family this Mother’s Day all the more important. Let us be thankful that our Federation has been spared the ravages that COVID-19 has been inflicting other countries. I am happy that we can share days like today with those we love. We must never take such opportunity for granted and we should do all we can to defeat COVID-19. I encourage all mothers to get vaccinated. Do it to protect yourself, your family, and friends. Do it for your country.

Todaywe also remember the mothers and grandmothers who are no longer with us. Their love and support we feel every day. We often take comfort in knowing our deceased mothers are looking down over us, forever being our protective shield. May their souls find perpetual peace. Whilst we cannot hear their voices or touch their faces, we can still feel their love and the warmth their memory brings to us.

Everyday our mothers make us feel special. Today is our chance to make them feel special instead.

Iwant to wish every mother and every grandmother in our federation a happy, relaxing, and blessed Mother’s Day. I hope your loved ones spoil you, but, importantly, I hope you know how loved and valued you are.

MayGod bless and keep all mothers in our Federation safe.

HappyMother’s Day to all mothers.