STATE OF QATAR FELICITATES TWIN-ISLAND FEDERATION OF ST. KITTS & NEVIS ON ITS 38TH ANNIVERSARY OF INDEPENDENCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 22, 2021 (SKNIS): The State of Qatar has sent messages of congratulations to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the auspicious occasion of the country’s celebration of 38 years of sovereignty on September 19.

In a congratulatory message addressed to Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris from His Excellency Sheik Khalid Bin Khalifa Abdulaziz Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar, the Qatar prime minister said:

“It pleases me, on the anniversary of your country’s Independence Day, to extend to you, on behalf of the Government of the State of Qatar and myself, our cordial greetings and congratulations, coupled with our best wishes of well-being and happiness to Your Excellency and further development to your friendly people. With my highest consideration.”

In another diplomatic note addressed to His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Governor-General of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, from His Highness Sheik Tamin Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness stated:

“On the anniversary of your country’s Independence Day, I want to extend to you and your friendly people, on behalf of the people of the State of Qatar and my own behalf, our warm greetings and felicitations, coupled with our best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health and well-being and further development and progress for your people. With my highest consideration.”

The Embassy of the State of Qatar is located in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.