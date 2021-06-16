STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS OVER COVID-19 COMMUNITY OUTBREAK

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 15, 2021 (SKNIS): His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, has issued a proclamation dated June 15, 2021, declaring a State of Emergency.

The State of Emergency comes about in the wake of a new wave of rising COVID-19 infections brought about by community spread that has seen to date 244 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 180 active cases, 64 recovered cases, and zero deaths.



The Proclamation comes into effect from 6 pm Tuesday 15th June, 2021, until 11:59 pm on Tuesday 6th July, 2021.



Please see the PDF link below to SR&O No. 23 of 2021:



https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/d14a9a60-b49f-d657-81a7-6ef794dfbbaa/SRO_23_of_2021.02.pdf