STAKEHOLDERS APPLAUD WORK DONE BY MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND THE COVID-19 NATIONAL WORKING GROUP



Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2020 (SKNIS): Stakeholder groups in St. Kitts and Nevis have commended the work of the Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 National Working Group.



The officials have been busy meeting with various representatives from civil society, public sector agencies as well as students to update them on the spread of COVID-19 otherwise known as the Novel Coronavirus. Ways to protect against contracting the virus and the associated challenges are also being discussed.



The frequent engagement between the health team and private groups was mentioned last week during a special meeting between the Department of Labour and representatives from the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Manufacturing Association, St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union, as well as the St. Kitts Teachers Union.



The private parties recognized that COVID-19 is an unprecedented public health threat and lauded the work of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws and Head of the COVID-19 National Working Group, Abdias Samuel, and the rest of the team for providing continuous updates to the public.



The timely and accurate information that is regularly provided was welcomed by all parties, particularly as citizens are bombarded with information, some of which have proven to be completely false or misleading.



The public information campaign about COVID-19 has also included issuing press releases, airing public service announcements, and hosting press conferences. Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has also made two televised addresses on the matter.