STAFF FROM AGRICULTURE MINISTRY REPRESENT ST. KITTS AT GCF POLICY MAKERS WORKSHOP

(Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 26, 2022):

Liasion Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, Tonisha Weekes and Quarantine Officer at the Department of Agriculture, Jeanelle Kelly represented St. Kitts at the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Policy Makers workshop recently held in St. Lucia.

The two-day workshop took place from 19-20 October, 2022.

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) is currently implementing its CARICOM AgREADY project funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF). a climate responsive agricultural sector in the Caribbean. The AgREADY project seeks to raise the profile of the agricultural sector in GCF’s climate financing prioritization processes by implementing an evidence-based and inter-sectoral strategy for developing and rebranding Caribbean agriculture as “low-emissions”, to enhance market opportunities and attract private sector investments.

The CARICOM AgReady project has completed key deliverables at the national and regional level and hosted a regional workshop targeted at policy/decision makers from each participating country.

This two-day workshop covered key findings from each study, the implications of the results for the regions, the importance of activities and tools the project has helped to develop or apply, and how those tools can help to support decision making.