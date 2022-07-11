Stachio Williams pushing business development for Constituency Five

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – WITHIN his strategy to unseat the former Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), Shawn Richards, the People’s Labour Party’s (PLP) candidate, Stachio Williams, is campaigning to make Constituency Five a major business hub. The first time candidate is working to represent the people of Sandy Point, Fig Tree and La Vallee, and he is pushing for more economic activities in the area through revitalisation and regenerating it to become a modern developed town. Williams, a businessman by trade, opened his Constituency Five Office a few weeks ago and dubbed it the Vision Center, where he is looking to make Sandy Point and its immediate environ an “economic and administrative hub”. “A major economic and administrative hub where you can start a business, grow your business, trade, shop, eat out, pay your bills and access a range of government services,” Williams promised the constituents. He pledged that it would be a place where people would feel safe and families could thrive. The businessman noted that over the past 30 years, the Constituency has not seen any major advancement and it is a matter of concern for him. Williams is in a battle to win the Constituency, which has for the last several elections cycle supported the PAM – and it has been described as a safe seat for the party, and he is confident that he ccould unseat his rival. “It is the cries of the people who have been hurting, who feel neglected, and they have asked me to come forward because they believe that I can, given my own track record and knowing who I am, I can do a much better job,” Williams said while a radio guest recently. The incumbent Richards has come under the microscope since the split of the tripartite Team Unity Government.