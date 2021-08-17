Sta Lucia FC, Floriana FC condemn racist abuse suffered by St.Kitts-Nevis National Captain goalkeeper Julani Archibald

Santa Lucia FC and Floriana FC have joined forces on Sunday to condemn the racist abuse suffered by Saints goalkeeper Julani Archibald during Saturday’s Premier League match at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Reports said that the St Kitts @ Nevis goalkeeper was abused by a section of Floriana fans after the Saints scored their second goal during Saturday’s 2-2 draw in Corradino.

“The racist abuse suffered by our goalkeeper, Julani Arcibald, during yesterday’s match against Floriana FC will not be tolerated by the club,” Sta Lucia FC said in a statement.

“As a club, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Julani who is a professional and inspirational figure to many.

“We refuse to acknowledge any attempt to defend, deflect or deny the abuse Juliani Archibald experienced last night. The club has officially informed Malta Football Association to take strong, effective and urgent action against those responsible of this appalling behaviour.

“Santa Lucia Football Club strongly condemn racism and are totally committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination. There is no place for it in our game or society as a whole.

“In sport, we must create an environment where hateful and discriminatory actions are unacceptable and solidly chastised.”

Floriana FC also issued their own statement to condemn the abuse and distance themselves from the actions of a section of their supporters and urged authorites to take action against the person responsible of the attack.

“Floriana Football Club strongly condemns and distances itself from the racist abuse directed at Santa Lucia goalkeeper Julani Archibald during yesterday’s Premier League match at the Tony Bezzina Stadium,” the Greens said in a statement.

“The Club will offer no protection to this unacceptable behaviour by one person who purchased online tickets to enter the Floriana stands.

“Racist abuse goes against the values of the Club. In fact, all Floriana FC players and coaches are bound by Contract to commit themselves against racism and other discriminatory acts in football.

“Under no circumstances, and irrespective of any match tension or any form of provocation, can such disgusting actions be tolerated.

“Therefore, the Club officially disassociates itself from yesterday’s incident and encourages relevant authorities to take actions permitted by law against the person responsible for the racist abuse suffered by Santa Lucia goalkeeper Julani Archibald.”