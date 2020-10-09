ST. VINCENT | VINCENTIANS GO TO THE POLLS NOV. 5 TO ELECT A NEW GOVERNMENT

October 8, 2020

Written by Wiredja.com- Calvin G. Brown

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, October 8, 2020 – The people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will go to the polls on November 5 to elect a new government.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who will be seeking his fifth consecutive term made the announcement during an online meeting of the ULP on Thursday 8th October 2020.

Gonsalves ,74, will go up against opponents from the main opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Opposition Leader Dr Godwin Friday for control of the 15 seat Parliament.

Nomination day in St Vincent and Grenadines will be on Tuesday 20th October 2020.

The Unity Labour Party (ULP) of Dr Ralph Gonsalves was re-elected for the fourth time, on December 9 2015 by securing 8 of the 15 parliamentary seats.

In a tightly contested race, the ULP won eight seats, while the main opposition New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Arnhim Eustace, won seven seats. As such, the balance of seats in the tenth parliament remains the same as in the ninth parliament.

The ULP won the North Windward Montgomery Daniel), North Central Windward (Ralph Gonsalves), South Central Windward (Saboto Caesar), South Windward (Frederick Stephenson), Marriaqua (St. Clair Prince), East St George (Camillo Gonsalves), West St George (Cecil McKie), and Central Leeward (Louis Straker) seats.

The NDP retained seats in East Kingstown (Arnhim Eustace), Central Kingstown (St. Clair Leacock), West Kingstown (Daniel Cummings), South Leeward (Nigel Stephenson), North Leeward (Roland Matthews), Northern Grenadines (Godwin Friday) and and Southern Grenadines (Terrance Ollivierre).

The other parties in the race, the SVG Green Party (SVGP) and the Democratic Republic Party (DRP) failed to win any seats.

In the December 9 2015 elections, 65,706 persons cast their votes out of a total electorate of 89,527 people are registered to vote in the election.

Turnout was 73.37% of which the ULP obtained 34,222 votes (52.33% of valid votes), against 30,974 votes (47.37%) for the NDP.

The SVGP received 80 votes (0.12%) and the DRP received 153 votes (0.23%). there were 291 rejected ballots (0.44% of ballots cast).