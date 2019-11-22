St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and St. Lucia are the Caribbean Countries In the COVID-19 Low-Risk ‘Bubble’

BY SHEENA FORDE-CRAIGG | AUG 5, 2020

Acting Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Kirk Humphrey, speaking during a ceremony to welcome interCaribbean Airlines to Barbados yesterday. (GP)

While speaking at the landing of the interCaribbean inaugural flight to Barbados today, it was mentioned that four Caribbean countries have been included in a ‘bubble’ of low-risk countries for travel to Barbados.

Acting Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Kirk Humphrey, listed those countries as St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and St. Lucia.

These countries who are considered low risk because of their “very low incidences of COVID-19 similar to Barbados”, persons travelling from these islands who have not travelled to or transited through any country designated as High to Medium risk within 21 days prior to travel to Barbados, will not be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test prior to or on arrival to Barbados.

However, all travelers will have to undergo health screening, and persons deemed to have been in close contact with a positive case will be quarantine at approved facilities on the island.

Minister Humphrey explained that after much reflection, introspection and analysis the decision was made regarding the permitted countries in the ‘bubble’ and that overall, “The one thing that we [government] wish to ensure through all of this is that we keep Barbadians safe.”

He reminded persons travelling to Barbados of the COVID-19 protocols in place and that upon arrival they should practice good hand and respiratory hygiene including, washing and sanitizing of hands, wearing of masks and also the practice of social distancing.

Persons may click here to see the updated travel protocols which take effect Wednesday, August 5 and to view countries listed as high, medium and low risk.