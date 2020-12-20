ST.VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES : FOUR NEW COVID-19 CASES FROM USA, UK AND BVI

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 20, 2020

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed four (4) new COVID-19 cases. One case is a returning national who arrived with a negative PCR test result from the BVI on December 15, 2020, and tested positive on entry screening. Two UK nationals arrived on December 12 with negative PCR results, tested negative on arrival then positive on day 5 testing. The fourth traveler arrived from the USA on December 18, 2020 with a negative PCR result and tested positive for COVID-19 on entry screening. All of these travelers were in mandatory quarantine at the time of receipt of these results and will be isolated until cleared by two negative tests. Contact tracing and testing have commenced.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded a total of one hundred and four (104) COVID-19 cases, eighty-five (85) of which have recovered. There are now nineteen (19) active COVID-19 cases, all imported from high-risk countries.

All quarantine protocols and COVID-19 advisories must be followed to reduce the risk of the introduction and subsequent spread of new COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Molecular Lab Unit of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will limit the processing of RT-PCR samples to emergencies only over the Christmas weekend. Persons intending to travel during this period should immediately seek advice on the scheduling of exit screens.

-END-