ST. PAUL’S UNITED FC WINS BACK-TO-BACK PRESIDENT’S CUP

A hat-trick from Keithroy Freeman and a goal from one of their newest signings Diquan Johnson, sealed a comprehensive 4-1 victory for Premier League defending champions S.L. Horfords St. Paul’s United FC over St. Peters FC in the 2023 President’s Cup at the Warner Park on Sunday. The consolation goal from St. Peters came from the penalty spot scored by Tyquan Terrell. Manager of St. Paul’s Austin Lewis, hailed the team for this comprehensive victory. “We started off a bit rocky; some players getting a few rust off from the break but we eventually got it together,” he said. “We started to settle down and get a bit more comfortable on the ball. Still got work to do; there is always room for improvement,” Lewis added. He had high praises for Keithroy Freeman for his hat-trick heroics. “He is always a hard worker; he is always training. If there is one of the players who is always at the training ground first is Keithroy. Keithroy will be Keithroy; great player,”

New St. Peters Coach Austin Dico Huggins offered his thoughts on the match. “The first half was quite competitive. We had numerous opportunities to put away goals; we failed to capitalize but St. Paul’s made use of their chances. We were not able to pull; back after that, we made some defensive blunders,” Huggins added.

The President’s Cup is the curtain raiser for the 2023 SKNFA Premier League and the football season for St. Kitts and Nevis. The first two matches of the Premier League begin will be this Friday at the Sandy Point Playing field.

Caption: The 2023 President’s Cup champions S.L. Horfords St. Paul’s United FC