St Lucia’s PM Pierre to PM Drew: “You have been called to serve”

CASTRIES, ST LUCIA, AUGUST 9, 2022 – St Lucia’s Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has told newly-elected St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Hon Dr Terrance Drew that he has been called to serve and must let good governance be his mantra.

Phillip in a message congratulated the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party (SNKLP) on its election to office, declared in a FaceBook posting that the “people’s will brought about the administration change.”

“On behalf of the people and the Government of Saint Lucia, I wish to extend congratulations to Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew and the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party on their electoral victory,” Prime Minister Pierre wrote on Facebook.

“You are called to serve all of the people. Let good governance be the mantra by which you lead,” declared Pierre, who is also the political leader of the St Lucia Labour Party (SLP).