St. Lucian American wins Recording Industry Association Of America gold certificate for writer of Suburban part 2 with 22Gz

TeddyDaDon is an artist, producer, writer and tour DJ. He is also the Vice President of the Culturvated agency who (l)inked a distribution deal with Atlantic Records. Teddy’s journey as a professional producer started off with rapper Fabulous, which involved him producing in his series mixtapes “The Soul Tapes”. Teddy produced song “ReallyTho” on Soul Tape One and BITE on Soul Tape 2. Both songs are considered classics in the hip hop culture. He worked with the likes of Souljah Boy, Uncle Murda, Camron, DonQ, PNB Rock, and Casanova Manolo Rose, just to name a few artist. However, the artist that Teddy has done the most work with is the Brooklyn drill pioneer 22gz. The two were raised in the same building in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn. Teddy and 22gz have written a number of songs and albums that have accumulated millions of views on YouTube and millions of streams on digital streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, etc. Teddy and 22 worked on the RIAA gold certified single “Surburban Pt. 2”. Teddy is also credited as one of the executive producers on 22gz debut album “Growth & Development”, where he and 22 brought you and entire album of aggressive street music. Teddy was born and raised on the Caribbean island of St.Lucia, known as the Helen of the West. His mother Joan John always encouraged and pushed her son, buying him an equipment at a young age seeing the potential and talent he possessed.