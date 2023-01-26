ST.LUCIA: THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF THE LATTER-DAY SAINTS DONATE $200K TO NEMO FOR NOV. 6 TROUGH RECOVERY

On January 26, 2023, the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints formally handed over an EC $200,000 cheque to the National Emergency Management Organistion [NEMO] to assist households and families impacted by the November 6 trough system. A special allocation of approximately EC $49,000 from the funds was disbursed to the Dame Pearlette Primary School. The rest of the funds will be used to procure mattresses, food items and grocery vouchers and other household essentials to be distributed to by NEMO officials to the affected households.