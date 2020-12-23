ST.LUCIA: Statement on returning nationals with positive COVID-19 status

FOURTEEN INDIVIDUALS WHO TESTED POSITIVE WERE PART OF A GROUP OF 33 FROM CANADA. Saint Lucia recorded sixteen (16) positive COVID-19 cases on 22 December 2020. Of those sixteen (16) cases fourteen (14) were returning nationals who formed part of a special group. This special group of thirty-three (33) originated from Canada and were tested as per national protocol.On arrival the entire group was shuttled, as per protocol, to a Government Quarantine Facility to await results. Upon receipt of results, the positive individuals were taken to the Respiratory Hospital for isolation and care.The remaining members of the special group who tested negative, are currently completing their mandated 14-day quarantine period and awaiting further testing before they can be safely discharged.The necessary contact tracing and testing is being conducted.Please continue to practice infection prevention and control measures to minimize the spread of COVID19:  Wash your hands during the day using soap and flowing water  Wear a mask in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, chin and nose  Maintain a distance of six feet from others  Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects  Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms  If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical care at the closest community respiratory clinic.The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.