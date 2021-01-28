ST.LUCIA RECORD 77 NEW COVID-19 CASES. ACTIVE CASES NOW AT 505

Press Release:- Today Thursday January 28, 2021 the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of seventy-seven new cases of COVID-19 tested at the Ezra Long Laboratory.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of sixty-three individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases currently in country to 505

One of the active cases is in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital and all of the others are stable.

They are from the Babonneau, Anse La Raye, Gros-Islet, Micoud, Soufriere, Castries, Laborie and Dennery districts.

All of these individuals were seen at a community respiratory clinic for assessment and were tested for COVID-19.

As per the testing protocol, they were placed in quarantine by health care practitioners while awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements have since been made to place these individuals in isolation.

The contact tracing team is undertaking investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Health continues to manage the backlog of COVID-19 tests conducted at the Ezra Long Laboratory.

Persons who have been tested are asked to remain in quarantine until communicated via telephone with test results.

Everyone is asked to remain vigilant and to continue practicing the behaviors which will help to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

– Frequently wash hands your with flowing water and soap

– Wear a mask when in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, nose and chin

– Maintain a six foot distance from others wherever possible

– Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects

– Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, it is important to keep away from others and to urgently seek medical care at your closest community respiratory clinic for assessment.

The new cases now bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 1106.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new

information becomes available.