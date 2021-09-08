St.Lucia Prime Minister Meets with Chamber of Commerce

Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre met with the Executive Board of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday 7th September. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Hon. Ernest Hilaire, Hon. Emma Hippolyte, Hon. Wayne Girard, Mr. Benjamin Emmanuel – Cabinet Secretary, and Dr. Sharon Belmar-George – CMO.

Hon. Pierre thanked the Chamber and by extension the business community for remaining committed to serving the people of Saint Lucia especially during this global health and economic crisis. He reiterated his commitment to consultation with stakeholders as his new administration seeks to stabilise the economy and restructure the financial situation of the country.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George provided an update on the country’s health sector status as it relates to managing COVID-19 and adequately addressed concerns on protocols and other instituted measures to save lives and livelihoods.

The Government and the Chamber of Commerce agreed to maintain open dialogue as Saint Lucia and the rest of the world battle the COVID-19 virus. The Prime Minister will continue consultation with stakeholders and the public whilst managing the dynamic global and local realities brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

