ST.LUCIA: Peacemaker dead after Christmas Day stabbing
SOURCE: St Lucia Times – A peacemaker died after sustaining multiple wounds in a Christmas Day stabbing at Ravine Chabot, Castries.
Police have identified the deceased as Moses Leon, 62 of the same community.
Officers say they arrested a twenty-one year old suspect in connection with the incident.
According to information, the deceased intervened in an attempt to stop a fight between two men about 11.45 pm on Christmas Day.
As a result, the suspect allegedly stabbed the peacemaker several times in the chest, law enforcement officials say.
An ambulance transported Leon to the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEUH), where a medical practitioner pronounced him dead early Saturday morning.
