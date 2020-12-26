ST.LUCIA: Peacemaker dead after Christmas Day stabbing

SOURCE: St Lucia Times – A peacemaker died after sustaining multiple wounds in a Christmas Day stabbing at Ravine Chabot, Castries.

Police have identified the deceased as Moses Leon, 62 of the same community.

Officers say they arrested a twenty-one year old suspect in connection with the incident.

According to information, the deceased intervened in an attempt to stop a fight between two men about 11.45 pm on Christmas Day.

As a result, the suspect allegedly stabbed the peacemaker several times in the chest, law enforcement officials say.

An ambulance transported Leon to the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEUH), where a medical practitioner pronounced him dead early Saturday morning.