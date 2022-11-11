ST.LUCIA: OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL!￼

The rollout of the newly minted Community Tourism Agency [CTA] advances the Pierre Administration’s mandate of putting people first by providing Saint Lucia’s aspiring entrepreneurs and the MSME sector in particular, previously unattainable opportunities for wealth creation, income generation and sustainable employment.

The CTA also offers Saint Lucian operators in the hospitality sector a range of concessions including:

Access to grant funding

Unsecured loans up to XCD $100,000

Lending packages up to XCD $300,000

Duty free concessions and tax breaks