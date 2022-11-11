ST.LUCIA: OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL!￼

Posted on November 11, 2022 in ST.Lucia

The rollout of the  newly minted Community Tourism Agency [CTA] advances the Pierre Administration’s mandate of putting people first by providing Saint Lucia’s aspiring entrepreneurs and the MSME sector in particular, previously unattainable opportunities for wealth creation, income generation and sustainable employment.

The CTA also offers Saint Lucian operators in the hospitality sector a range of concessions including:

✅Access to grant funding

✅Unsecured loans up to XCD $100,000

✅Lending packages up to XCD $300,000

✅Duty free concessions and tax breaks

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2022 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)