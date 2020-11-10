St. Lucia now has 109 active COVID-19 cases; one in critical condition

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Monday, November 9, 2020, the Ministry of Health received confirmation of 10 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases diagnosed in the country to date now totals 141.

Case #132 is a 28-year-old female from the Micoud district.

Case #133 is a 29-year-old male from the Vieux-Fort district.

Case #134 is a 22-year-old female from the Castries district.

Case #135 is a 15-year-old male from the Dennery district.

Case #136 is a 55-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district.

Case #137 is a 68-year-old female from the Gros-Islet district.

Case #138 is a 48-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district.

Case #139 is a 47-year-old female from the Babonneau district.

Case #140 is a 21-year-old male from the Vieux-Fort district.

Case #141 is a 29-year-old female from the Soufriere district.

All of the cases, following being tested for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine to await their test results.

Eight of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and epidemiological links have been established for these eight cases.

Cases #133 and #140 are linked to case #89. Case #134 is linked to case #97. Case #135 is linked to case #86. Case #136 is linked to case #113. Cases #137 and #138 are linked to case #120. Case #139 is linked to case #100.

As per protocol, these individuals have been placed in isolation. These new cases now bring the number of active cases currently in the country to 109. At present, one of the active cases is in critical care and all the remaining active cases are stable.

As testing for COVID-19 continues and cases are being diagnosed it is important to note that a wide range of ages and communities are being impacted across the island. This virus is new to our population and as such we all have reduced immunity to the virus making us as a nation highly susceptible to infection. This requires us doing all the necessary measures to minimize our exposure to the virus.

Although everyone is at risk, the elderly, people who are obese as well as people living with conditions like hypertension, diabetes, asthma, and other chronic illnesses need to be particularly careful.

It is important that we all make every effort to daily practice the guidelines for infection prevention and control which include: – frequent hand washing with soap and flowing water or use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when handwashing is not possible – wearing a mask when in public and ensuring it covers both the mouth and nose – maintain six-foot physical separation from others, which is about two arm’s length apart – seek medical care if experiencing respiratory symptoms which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat – avoid contact with people who are experiencing respiratory symptoms. All these practices when done together will significantly reduce the likelihood of being infected with the virus.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.