ST.LUCIA ELECTIONS JULY 26TH ANNOUNCES PM ALLAN CHASTANET

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet Monday night announced that Saint Lucians will go to the polls on Monday July, 26, 2021.

Nomination day will be on July 16, the Prime Minister said in an address to the nation.

He said in keeping with the requirements of the constitution, he on Monday advised the Governor General to dissolve parliament and issue the writ of elections.

“The circumstances of life as we know it now will mark this as one of the most important elections that any of us alive is likely to face in our lifetime,” Chastanet asserted.

“We truly are at a crossroad,” he said.

According to Chastanet, it was important that people listen and evaluate the plans and programmes being put forward by the political parties.

He explained that the upcoming poll is not an ordinary one.

“This is an election for the ages,” the PM told his audience.

“While the labour party has been beating pans, we have been busy making plans and these plans are for your future, plans which are designed to help hardworking Saint Lucians and to develop our country by moving it forward,” he declared.

“As we head into elections, I wish to advise you all that both political parties have

agreed to abide by protocols established by the Chief Medical Officer and the

Police Commissioner with a view to keeping us all safe and healthy,” Chastanet said.

“During the campaign, let us treat each other with respect and kindness,” he urged.

The opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) responded to the announcement of the election date with a post on its official Facebook page.

“Saint Lucia, we are ready to serve. Finally, June 26, 2021. We are ready,” the party, which has been clamouring for Chastanet to ‘ring the bell’ declared.

(Story updated with SLP Facebook response