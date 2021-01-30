ST.LUCIA CONFIRMS ANOTHER 89 COVID-19 CASES

Press Release:– Today Friday January 29, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of eighty-nine new cases of COVID-19 from a batch of 356 tests conducted at the Ezra Long Laboratory.q

This batch consists of samples taken from January 21, 2021 to today January 29, 2021.

The Ezra Long Laboratory continues to manage the backlog of COVID-19 samples.

Confirmation was also received today of the recovery of thirty-two individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases in country to 562.

One of the active cases is in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital and all of the others are presently stable.

All of the eighty-nine are Saint Lucian nationals who range in age from 8 years to 77 years.

They are from the Soufriere, Babonneau, Anse La Raye, Gros-Islet, Dennery, Choiseul, Castries and Vieux-Fort districts.

They were seen at a community-based respiratory clinic for assessment and were tested for COVID-19.

These individuals were placed in quarantine by health care practitioners while awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements have since been made to place them in isolation.

The contact tracing team is undertaking investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Health once again reminds everyone awaiting test results to remain in quarantine until contacted by a health care worker with results.

Prior to being released from quarantine, individuals will be contacted via telephone with test results, whether negative or positive.

Individuals in quarantine are asked not to leave quarantine to take part in any activity, to go to work, to conduct business or for pleasure.

We all need continue practicing the behaviors which will reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

– Frequently wash hands your with flowing water and soap

– Wear a mask when in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, nose and chin

– Maintain a six foot distance from others wherever possible

– Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects

– Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, it is important to keep away from others and to urgently seek medical care at your closest community respiratory clinic for assessment.

The new cases now bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 1195.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new

information becomes available