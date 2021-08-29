ST.LUCIA CONFIRMS 181 NEW CASES OF COVID-19. ACTIVE CASES NOW AT 1942: 103 DEATHS
Saturday August 28th 2021, Saint Lucia confirmed 181 new cases of COVID-19. These new cases are from a batch of 579 samples processed at the Ezra Long Laboratory on Friday August 27, 2021.
The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 related death, a 100 year old male from the Vieux-Fort district.
Confirmation has also been received of the recovery of 89 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.
To date 34, 832 individuals have received the first dose of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 27, 692 have received the second dose.
1,791 individuals have received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 67 individuals received the second dose.
