ST.LUCIA CONFIRMS 181 NEW CASES OF COVID-19. ACTIVE CASES NOW AT 1942: 103 DEATHS

Saturday August 28th 2021, Saint Lucia confirmed 181 new cases of COVID-19. These new cases are from a batch of 579 samples processed at the Ezra Long Laboratory on Friday August 27, 2021.

The Ministry of Health also reports one new COVID-19 related death, a 100 year old male from the Vieux-Fort district.

Confirmation has also been received of the recovery of 89 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

To date 34, 832 individuals have received the first dose of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 27, 692 have received the second dose.

1,791 individuals have received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 67 individuals received the second dose.