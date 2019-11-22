St.Kitts woman discovered dead in Tortola -investigators racing to determine cause of death

PURCELL ESTATE, Tortola, VI- Investigators at the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a St Kitts and Nevis national in the Purcell Estate area.

Reports indicate that the body of a woman was found in a house located in Purcell Estate yesterday Friday, April 24, 2020.

According to Acting Police Information Officer Akia Thomas, the woman has since been identified as 62-year-old Shirley Malone from St.Kitts.

“A report was received of an unresponsive female in the Purcell Estate area after 6 pm yesterday. She was pronounced dead at the scene,” Ms Thomas stated.

According to sources, the woman resided in the Virgin Island for the majority of her life, and in her most recent job, she ran a canteen at the St. George’s Secondary School on Tortola.

Police are now racing to determine the exact cause of death, as investigations continue.