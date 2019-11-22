St.Kitts Traffic Department To Resume Removing Abandoned Vehicles

On Aug 6, 2020

On The Road Traffic Department with , Inspector Phillip Eddie

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 5, 2020 (ZIZ News): The traffic department will resume clearing abandoned vehicles off the street this week.

This is according to Second in Command at the Traffic Department, Inspector Phillip Eddie who was speaking at Wednesday’s edition of “On the Road”.

“When it comes to abandoned vehicles on the road, we already started sometime last week with the removal of broken down vehicles and I say this with no hesitation that all those abandoned vehicles once we can actually find the owners they will be given notice and I’m resuming this week to start removing these vehicles,” he said.

He cited a section of the traffic law that gives the police the right to move these vehicles.

“When a vehicle has broken down in such circumstances and the defects cannot be remedied within a specific time or the presence of the vehicle is likely unnecessarily to obstruct or to cause danger to other persons using the road, when required to do so by any member of the police force on the grounds that the vehicle have been permitted to remain at rest on the road in such a position or in such condition or in such circumstances as to be likely to cause danger to the other persons using the road to remove or to take all reasonable steps to secure the removal of such vehicle as soon as practicable.”

Inspector Eddie asked that persons who have abandoned vehicles in unsafe locations to remove them in a timely manner.

