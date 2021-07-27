St. Kitts -The Grand Cruise Escape!

Visitors onboard Seabourn Odyssey were able to return to the beautiful island of St. Kitts and experience quintessential Caribbean flavor on Thursday 22nd July 2021. Guests onboard the luxury vessel awakened their sense of wander as they traveled on 300 year old ‘King Sugar’ railway tracks onboard the St. Kitts Scenic Railway, explored the historical botanical gardens at Romney Manor and followed in the footsteps of British soldiers at the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

