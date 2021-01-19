ST.KITTS: Taiwan 2021 MOFA Scholarships now open

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 13, 2021 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce that the Taiwan MOFA Academic Scholarships for those seeking to study at Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate degrees in Taiwan are now open. Interested persons 18 years and older who possess high school diplomas or above, should fill the following forms and submit them to the Ministry of Education on or before Monday,

1st March 2021:

1. A completed application form(s)

2. A photocopy of the Passport Biodata page

3. A photocopy of highest-level educational achievements (complete with transcripts)

4. Documents to certify their application and acceptance to a Mandarin Language Training Center *For persons applying for degree programmes taught in Chinese, documents should be provided to show application and acceptance to a Mandarin Language Training Center, and a copy of transcript or certificate of the Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language (TOCFL) for level 2 or above.

Applicants are asked to take note that incomplete documents and late applications will not be accepted and/or processed. Award of scholarship decisions is made by a joint committee in Taiwan. Should interested persons or applicants have any questions, they should contact the Embassy of Taiwan at 869-465-2421, or visit the following websites for guidance:

https://taiwanscholarship.moe.gov.tw/web/scholarship.aspx# for Documents download https://www.studyintaiwan.org/ for English Programme List https://www.mofa.gov.tw/en for “About MOFA” – “Scholarships & Fellowships”.