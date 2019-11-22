ST.KITTS: TABERNACLE POLICE STATION HOSTS ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL COMMUNITY SOCIAL EVENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 14, 2020: Scores of children and adults from the District ‘B’ area came out to socialize with the Police for a day of fun-filled activities at the annual Tabernacle Police/Fire Community Social Event held on January 11, 2020.

The event, which took place on the grounds of the Tabernacle Station, had lots of food, drinks, music, and games for everyone. The children enjoyed playing in the bouncing castle, on the trampoline, and football while the adults played exciting games at the domino table and engaged Officers present in conversation, but persons of all ages were seen dancing and singing to the music. The social began at 3 p.m. with a party for the children then continued into the night for the adults.

This event continues to build a closer bond between the Police and the residents they serve. Sergeant Simeon Liburd has coordinated the event for the past two years. He explained that it was a way for the Police to socialize with the community, in addition to building relationships and confidence in the Police.

A special appearance was made by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris who is also resides in the area. He presented gifts to all the children, mingled with the adults and played a game of dominoes with Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy as his partner. Prime Minister Harris lauded the High Command and Officers of the Tabernacle Station for their commitment to keeping the event going annually.

One resident in attendance echoed similar sentiments and said, “this is a way of socializing with the Police, we can’t always look at the Police as the enemy, this is a way of building a relationship and giving us the hope that we can come to the Police Station and make a report and not feel it is not going to be dealt with. It is also exciting; we have music and a lively session with people communicating with each other and having fun.”

“I always look forward to this event in January where I can bring my kids and have fun,” said another attendee.

Other members of the High Command and Gazetted Officers also came out to support the event. Community Policing has become the fulcrum of the organization in its effort to improve service. In a recent address at the Force’s New Year’s Celebration Service, Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy cemented this mandate when he announced his “Vision 20/20” theme as “Engaging and Reassuring Communities by Improving our Service.” This is just one of many community-centered events that will take place throughout the year.