St.Kitts Rooted Supermodel/Actress turns up Hollywood screens

By Times Caribbean Writer

BASSETERRE; St. Kitts; AMERICAN Supermodel, dancer and actress Damaris Lewis, whose parents are from St. Kitts has been turning up the Hollywood screens with her recent acting roles.

Currently she is playing the role of Blackfire a character from the DC Universe and HBO Max Series Titans and becomes the main villainess in season three which is set to air in August.

She also recently portrayed Traci Tyler in the recently released film ‘Fatale’ which stars actor Michael Ealy and Oscar winning actress Hillary Swank.

Lewis plays the wife of Ealy and said that it was inspiring to be on set with an actor who is not afraid to feel and bring his energy which inspired her to do her best in her role.

Fatale is about Ealy’s character having a wild one-night stand and although he is a successful sports agent, he watches his perfect life slowly disappear. Especially when he discovers the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for is a determined police detective who entangles him in her latest investigation.

The movie was produced and directed by Deon Taylor and was released in December.

Fatale can currently be viewed on Netflix.

Lewis appeared in the 2009, 2010 and 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues and was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She studied with a conservatory-style arts concentration in dance at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

She was discovered while performing with her childhood dance company Restoration Dance Theater at Chelsea Piers. She decided to wait until her second year of high school before signing a contract with Elite Model Management.

She has appeared in campaigns for companies such as Black/Up, Clarins, MAC, L’Oreal, and Yves Saint Laurent to name a few. She has done editorial shoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2009, 2010, 2011; Essence Magazine, French Marie Claire, SELF Magazine, Cosmopolitan, GQ, and the list goes on.

Taking a step into entertainment arenas, Lewis appeared briefly in the 2011 movie Limitless, dancing in a club scene with Bradley Cooper.

Lewis hosted a special presentation for The Africa Channel entitled, Prince! Behind The Symbol: Music Special, during his Welcome 2 America – 21 Night Stand at The Los Angeles Forum.

After a month of secret rehearsals, in May 2012, she got the chance to showcase some of the dancing talents she trained to do.

The late, great musician Prince selected her as his Muse & Dancer during his Welcome 2 Australia Tour 2012 with The New Power Generation. She continued touring with Prince & NPG for his 2012 Welcome to Chicago Tour, appeared with the band on Jimmy Kimmel live, and served as his muse for his closing show at SXSW 2013 in Austin Texas. In the summer of 2013, Damaris traveled to Switzerland to perform with the band at the Iconic Montreux Jazz Festival. She remained his muse and dancer up until his passing in April of 2016.

The now 30-year-old Supermodel is helping to keep Prince’s legacy alive when she recently became the face of Urban Decay’s newest iconic makeup collection that is completely dedicated to the fallen icon.

Just like Prince who has provided some of the most impactful hits of our time the collection boasts an undeniable versatility and can be appreciated by many.

Lewis told Essence Magazine, “For the makeup maximalist there’s so many different variations that you can use the palette with. But then for the minimalists, you might just want to pop a color on your eye, or maybe you just want a little bit of eyeliner with your lip gloss. I think there’s so much variety and so many options anyone can find something they connect with.”

Lewis hosted the Saturday night of the St. Kitts Music Festival in 2015.