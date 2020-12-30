QUEENY G CROWNED CALYPSO MONARCH AND QUEEN KIBBIE 1ST RUNNER-UP. ARE WE WITNESSING A SHIFT TO FEMALE DOMINANCE IN ST.KITTS-NEVIS CALYPSO?

by Val Henry (MiyVueNews)

With almost 50 years of National Carnival in St. Kitts & Nevis, a major shift seems to be taking place in the calypso arena. It is a shift that is seeing the dominance of the females. Gloria Esdaille-Robinson on Tuesday night, 29th December, 2020, became only the second woman to ever be crowned Senior Calypso Monarch, when she captured the title at Carnival Village, Basseterre, after defeating a pool of 19 other competitors, including three who had preciously won the title.Her song, “We are in this together” was always a big hit with fans from the time it was released in November and she delivered a superb performance to capture the hearts and scoring pens of the judges to secure a well deserved victory. Queenie G has also made history by becoming the only person to have won both the National Carnival Queen Pageant, and now the National Calypso Competition. First Runner up was Kibie, followed by Craig as Second Runner- up and Big Lice Third Runner-up.The judges found no space for the former Monarch, King Socrates, nor for Miss Independent, who was the first female to have won the title, doing so in 2017 and 2018.