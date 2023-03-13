ST.KITTS POLICE INVESTIGATING ANOTHER ARMED ROBBERY INCIDENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 11, 2023 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business place in Old Road on March 11, 2023.

Investigations so far have revealed that sometime after 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, an armed assailant approached an employee who was securing a business place. The assailant took the employee’s bag which contained several valuable items and a sum of cash and fled the scene on foot. No one was injured during the incident.

Persons with information about this incident are urged to contact the Old Road Police Station by dialling 465-6250, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.