ST.KITTS PLAYER MIKYLE LOUIS FORCED TO LEAVE SKN PATRIOTS CPL TEAM AND ENTIRE TOURNAMENT AFTER BREACHING OPERATING PROTOCOLS

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots player Mikyle Louis who is from St Kitts was forced to leave the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after breach of the tournament operating protocols.

He will take no further part in this year’s competition, a media release said.

“The tournament bubble will be maintained for the entire duration of the tournament and no one from outside the bubble will be allowed in at any of the bubble locations. Conversely, no one from inside the bubble will be allowed out of the main bubble areas. Persons who break these rules will be expelled from the tournament – no exceptions,” the 2021 protocols state.

Speaking on the incident, Hero CPL’s Tournament Operations Director, Michael Hall said: “Following the receipt of some tragic news about a close friend, the player took the unfortunate and ill-advised decision to leave the hotel bubble without permission. While the league is sympathetic about the circumstances which led to the player’s decision, it cannot allow the integrity of its Covid-secure bubble to be compromised.” (PR)