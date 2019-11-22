ST.KITTS OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY’S REQUEST FOR ANOTHER ADJOURNMENT IN ELECTION PETITION CASE DENIED !

MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS MADE TO STRIKE OUT FRIVOLOUS AND VEXATIOUS PETITIONS BROUGHT BY SKN LABOUR PARTY

All parties have filed applications to strike out the election petitions which were brought by the losing Labour Party candidates.

These parties include the Ministers of Government, the Supervisor of Elections, Returning Officers and the Chairman of the Electoral Commission.

This morning, Lawyer Sylvester Anthony requested an adjournment of 21 days for his team to deal with the applications. Mr Anthony claimed to need this length of time because he was unable to read the applications before today’s hearing. In response, Justice Trevor Ward QC said that it only took him about 45 minutes to read the applications which were very straightforward therefore no long delays in this matter will be allowed.

The lawyers for the losing Labour Party candidates are Anthony Astaphan SC, Sylvester Anthony and Angelina Sookoo Bobb.

The legal team for the Prime Minister and Ministers of Government are Douglas Mendes SC, Christopher Hamel-Smith SC, Michael Quamina, Talibah Byron, Gabrielle Gellineau, Natasha Grey, and Leah Abdulah.

The legal team for the Supervisor of Elections and the returning officers are Eamon Courtney SC and the Solicitor General Simone Bullen-Thompson.

The legal team for the Electoral Commission is Reginald Armour SC and Sherry-Ann Liburd-Charles.

Jason Hamilton who is a member of the Electoral Commission is being separately represented by Miselle O’Brien and Keisha Spence.

