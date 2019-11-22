ST.KITTS OPPOSITION CONTINUE TO PROMOTE USE OF RAPID TEST KITS DESPITE WHO(World Health Organisation) WARNING AND GROWING INTERNATIONAL CONCERN

St.Kitts-Nevis Opposition Labour Party Leader and candidates Dr Denzil Douglas and Dr. Terrance Drew continues to promote the introduction and use of Chinese Manufactured Rapid Test Kits in St.Kitts-Nevis despite WHO World Health Organisation , warning against their use as well as rising International Concern regarding the reliability and efficacy of the tests. Several countries have either halted their use or banned their importation. Some of these countries include India, Chezch Republic, UK and other European Nations. New Zealand has completely banned the importation of the Kitts to their country .

Many citizens and residents have used social media to Express their total opposition to the introduction of the tests which have been described as ‘faulty’ at best. According to some International reports the faulty tests has even caused death as 5 persons from the same family died as a result of actions taken based on a faulty test reading.

Dr. Drew presented some 19 Rapid Test Kits to Dr. Hazel Laws some time in early April. The tests were at the time and still up to this day , creating quite International stir as country after country had been reporting that the tests were faulty and inaccurate . The United Kingdom recently returned some 1 million kits to China after it was discovered that the kits had as low a rate of 5% accuracy. New Zealand just last week has banned the importation of the Test Kits all together.

In India the Cities of West Bengal and Rajasthan had announced that they will return the testing kits that China sent to India, alleging that those where faulty and that they showed inaccurate results.

Apparently, the Chinese equipment showed negative results for patients who contracted the Covid-19 virus. This comes at a time India faces a severe shortage of Covid-19 testing kits.

China supplied 650,000 rapid testing kits to India manufactured by Guongzhou Wondfo Biotech the same manufacturer of the Rapid Test Kits being promoted in St.Kitts by Opposition COVID-19 SPOKESPERSON Dr. Terrance Drew. After the allegations surfaced WONFDO , declared that they were ready to cooperate with Indian agencies that are looking into the ‘poor accuracy’ of their products.

Guongzhou Wondfo Biotech and Livzon Diagnostics stressed that they follow strict quality control of their products, and put the ball in India’s court by saying that in order to get accurate results, specified guidelines must be followed for the storage of the kits.

“We are shocked to receive negative reports from India related to poor accuracy of Covid-19 rapid testing kits made in China including our brand. We have shown great concern on this issue, and we are willing to coordinate with the related government departments for investigation. “The test kits should be stored at a temperature between 2 and 30 degrees Celsius and should not be frozen… If the storage temperature is too high, the accuracy of the test may be influenced,” Livzon Diagnostics said in a statement.