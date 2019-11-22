ST.KITTS OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY APPLIES TO WITHDRAW ALL SIX ELECTION PETITIONS



After begging the court for more and more time to come to grips with the ruling Team Unity Government’s applications to STRIKE OUT whats hae been described by all observers as , frivolous election petitions, all six of the losing Opposition SKN Labour Party candidates have filed Notices to Withdraw their election petitions this morning Friday July 31st, 2020.

Team Unity and their Legal Team have always maintained that the election petitions filed by the Labour Party candidates were frivolous and vexatious and ought to be struck out.

After begging for weeks to contend with their flawed petitions, Attorneys Sylvester Anthony and Angelina Sookoo Bobb have now sought to withdraw the six petitions filed by Terrance Drew, Marcella Liburd, Konris Maynard, Leon Natta, Steve Wrensford and Kenneth Douglas.

Two observer groups covering the June 5th Elections described the elections has a free and fair expression of the will of the people. One group was drawn from the main civil society organizations in the country, (Chamber of Industry & Commerce, Evangelical Association and Christian Council), and another from CARICOM, which is a political grouping representing governments across the Caribbean.

They, in their reports, classified the election as an expression of the will of the people of St. Kitts & Nevis.

The local NGO group also categorized the voting process was “free and fair, and free from fear.”

They noted that the activities on polling day “met the commitments and standards which have come to be expected and associated with democratic elections for the process to be described as free and fair and free from fear.”

They also reported that voters were “deeply committed to casting their votes” and the polling was conducted in “an atmosphere of peace and non-violence.”

But they did express concerns over, what they called, several organizational and administrative deficiencies. However, their report qualified those concerns by stating that the cases did not impact the will of the majority of the electorate.