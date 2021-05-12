St. Kitts on WMAR Baltimore and WPTV West Palm Beach



BASSETERRE (10th May, 2021): Travel expert and influencer Michaela Guzy recently appeared on air in key feeder markets on WMAR Baltimore and WPTV West Palm Beach to tell viewers why now is the time to travel to St. Kitts.



During the interview Guzy shared some of her favorite activities on the island, mentioning sights like Brimstone Hill Fortress, and encouraged viewers to check out the current Five-Day Getaway Promotion with special offers from the Park Hyatt St. Kitts, St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Four Seasons Nevis Resort.



This is the second time the St. Kitts Tourism Authority has partnered with Michaela Guzy. Earlier this year Guzy conducted IGTV interviews with Maurice Widdowson of Caribelle Batik, Roger Brisbane of Spice Mill Restaurant, Shauna Lynch of Blue Water Safaris, and the CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Racquel Brown.



WPTV West Palm Beach is an NBC-affiliated station that serves the West Palm Beach, Florida area. The partnership is aimed at supporting the current 3x weekly airlift available out of nearby Miami International Airport on American Airlines To bolster attention to the segment, Guzy also shared the interview with WPTV’s Take 5 on her Instagram page where she reaches over 100,000 followers.



WMAR Baltimore is an ABC-affiliated station that serves the Baltimore, MD metro area. The partnership is aimed at supporting airlift out of the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area which is home to three international airports that regularly feed airlift through Miami.



These partnerships are part of a strategic plan to raise brand awareness through broadcast TV news integrations in target U.S. primary and feeder markets which are seeing increased travel demand as a result of increased vaccination roll out. Viewers in these markets are being called to take advantage of the ongoing Five-Day Getaway promotion available for travel through September 5, 2021.