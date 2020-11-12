St. Kitts-Nevis Welcomes Back American Airlines and Seaborne Airlines

BASSETERRE (10th November, 2020): On Saturday 7th November, 2020 the Federation of St. Kitts-Nevis welcomed back American Airlines and Seaborne Airlines, the first commercial flights since our borders closed in March, at the newly upgraded RLB International Airport. Image of visitor in front of the “Welcome” wall in the Customs area. Passengers were greeted with steelpan music and refreshing beverages in an holding area, to regularize their body temperatures ahead of medical screening.

Upgrades To Airport Facilities The airport staff operating in the Immigration and Customs areas were all protected by plexiglass sneeze guards.

RLB Taxi Operations After exiting the Customs Baggage Hall, passengers were directed to the Taxi Dispatch Kiosks, to get their taxi.



The Dispatchers wrote receipts for all travelers, including the Visitors Name, Taxi Operator Name, Vehicle License Plate Number, Time out and name of Accommodation.#