ST.KITTS-NEVIS TIGHTENS RESTRICTIONS ON MOVEMENT OF PEOPLE WITH FULL LOCKDOWN ON SELECT DAYS FOR NEXT 14 DAYS

The Restrictions

Under these new restrictive measures, the State of Emergency remains in place for both St. Kitts and Nevis and the existing curfew for both islands will continue.

But there will be for the island of St. Kitts:

1. Complete 24 hour lock down from 6:00 p.m Sunday, June 27th to 5:00 a.m.. Thursday, July 01st. On Thursday and Friday, July 02nd, there will be limited movement for limited operation of essential businesses from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and a return to full 24 hour lockdown from 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 03rd to Thursday, July 08th. We will again have limited movement for essentials on Thursday, July 08th and Friday, July 09th from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both days and return to 24 hour lockdown on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th July.

2. A Shelter in Place Order will be strictly enforced. This means that every person shall remain confined to their place of residence, inclusive of their yard space, to avoid contact outside their family, except: a. essential workers, who are required to report to work;b. workers required to work in hospitals and medical facilities, businesses licensed to provide security guard services, and such other businesses as may be specifically exempted;c. for essential travel for medical emergencies; and d. for essential travel to a vaccination site with vaccination card and one photo id for production to law enforcement on demand between 8.00 a.m. and 1.00 p.m. from Monday, June 28th to Wednesday, June 30th.

3. All places of business including doctors offices will be closed during the strict lockdown hours. On days of limited operation, only essential businesses will be allowed to operate and these businesses are limited to supermarkets, pharmacies and medical facilities, and those limited businesses authorized by the Commissioner of Police.

4. While religious and educational institutions are closed, this is a special time for our students as they sit their external exams and therefore a special dispensation is granted to allow students and their parents or guardians to travel to an examination center.

5. A limited number of Government workers will be needed to ensure the continued functioning of the State. Permanent Secretaries, Directors and other Heads will determine who will be required to attend work.

6. Clearly, there shall be no mass gatherings, and no parties and other social events.

7. The beaches in St. Kitts will be closed. We ask that you confine your exercise programme to your home and yard space.

8. Liquor licenses are suspended. Absolutely NO rum shops, bars nor nightspots will be allowed to operate.

9. We make a special exception for farmers and fishers to tend their flock, and to go fishing to keep our food supply going during days of limited operation.

There will be a special carve out for the island of Nevis which will basically remain the same as obtains presently but will be detailed in the SR&O.